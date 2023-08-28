CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect has been identified in connection to the murder of Keventz Sidney-Mesta Harris in 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

CMPD detectives charged Jorge David Flores-Palma, 23, on Monday with murder. He was already being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail for a separate murder that occurred in March 2023.

According to CMPD, Harris was shot and killed just after 7:43 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022, near the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane. The 25-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nearly one year later, Flores-Palma has been charged with murder in this case, police said.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.