CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A police chase Thursday evening involving a stolen vehicle in north Charlotte resulted in a juvenile accidentally shooting themselves, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were altered of an alleged stolen vehicle just before 6 p.m. Aug. 3 near North Tryon Street. The driver refused to pull over for officers, and the vehicle drove into a yard on Burroughs Street where four suspects fled on foot, with officers following.

CMPD said during the foot chase, officers ran towards an area where they heard a gunshot. They then reportedly discovered a juvenile near a creek with an apparent gunshot wound deemed “accidental” and “self-inflicted,” along with a firearm.

Medic transported the juvenile with a non-life-threatening injury.

CMPD said a member of the K-9 unit tracked and discovered a second juvenile suspect with two additional firearms.