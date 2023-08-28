CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The man involved in a terrifying shootout with a former Charlotte Area Transportation System bus driver is now out of jail.

Court records show on August 12, Omarri Tobias, 22, was released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on May 18, near the Charlotte Premium Outlets in southwest Charlotte. Paramedics said both the then-CATS bus driver and armed passenger were taken to an area medical center to be evaluated for injuries at that time.

There were other passengers on the bus, however, no other injuries were reported.

Tobias is accused of getting into an argument with the former CATS bus driver, identified as David Fuller. During the argument, surveillance video showed Tobias pulling out a gun and approaching Fuller, who also pulled out a gun. Both men exchanged gunfire on the bus.

(Credit: Charlotte Area Transit System)

Tobias had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm. Fuller has not been charged, however, he was fired from CATS for being in possession of a weapon while at work.

“In consultation with the DA’s Office, CMPD does not anticipate charges against the CATS bus driver at this time,” the department said to Queen City News in a written statement.