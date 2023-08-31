CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect has been charged with murder in a 2021 southwest Charlotte homicide case.

On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged 19-year-old Cameron Sadler with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He would’ve been 17 at the time of the alleged crime.

Sadler was already in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail for an unrelated murder.

On July 21, 2021, CMPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of Pressley Road where they located the victim, 33-year-old Michael Camp, with an apparent gunshot wound. Camp died after being transported to a hospital.

There was a privately funded $6,000 reward issued in 2022 for information surrounding the case.

Camp’s next of kin has been notified of the arrest.