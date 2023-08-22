CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of stealing a car from someone who was pumping gas was arrested, Charlotte-Mecklennburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers stated a victim had their vehicle stolen while the owner was pumping gas on Pavilion Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Officers were able to later locate the stolen vehicle and arrested 21-year-old Durell Smith, who faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, and larceny of a firearm.

Smith tried to flee officers before he was arrested, according to the police report.