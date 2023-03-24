CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Charlotte this week has been captured in Virginia, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The stabbing occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19, in the 100 block of Kingsford Drive.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Juan Carlos Miranda-Perez, 34, with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the morning hours of Friday, March 24, Javier Torres Diaz, 42, was arrested near Warrenton, Virginia. The arrest was accomplished due to a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional effort involving members of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Secret Service.

Diaz has been charged with murder. Detectives are traveling to Warrenton, Virginia to interview Diaz, CMPD said. Once extradition is granted, he will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Miranda-Perez’s family has been notified of the arrest. The investigation is active and ongoing.