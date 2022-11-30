CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A man who was believed to be impaired was struck and killed while walking alongside Brookshire Blvd., Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Brookshire Blvd. reopens after dead body discovery: CMPD

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 a.m. Monday near 2700 Brookshire Blvd. where a pedestrian, Jesse Sigler, was found lying in the median and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed a call came in Sunday night around the same location from 30-year-old Jaren Watson, who thought she had hit something around 10:30 p.m., but couldn’t locate anything or anyone. Highway Patrol and CMPD officers also could not locate anything, according to the police report, and it was not until the morning that another motorist noticed Sigler in the median and called 911.

CMPD said they suspect Sigler was impaired and are analyzing evidence for speed and impairment for Watson.

There is no mention of any charges.

CSI, Motor Unit, Major Crash, and the medical examiner’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.