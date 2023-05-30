CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide case from last summer on North Tryon Street, police announced Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said detectives identified 20-year-old Allen Scott Leach and Nevaeh De’Jah Deas, 19, as suspects. On July 16, 2022, CMPD reported that 38-year-old Lamar Weathers was found suffering from gunshot wounds on North Tryon near Tom Hunter Road and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Monday morning, the CMPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located and arrested both suspects without incident. The suspects were transported to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with homicide detectives.

At the conclusion of the interviews, the suspects were transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, Leach is charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and promoting prostitution.

Deas is charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor prostitution.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Det. C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case.