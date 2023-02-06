CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are asking the public to help identify suspects after a shooting at Northlake Mall Sunday afternoon.

A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at the mall following the reported shooting outside a shoe store.

Suspects (Courtesy: CMPD)

MEDIC and CMPD responded to reports of gunshots around 2 p.m. inside the mall by the DTLR Shoe Store.

Police said an initial investigation revealed a dispute between two parties had occurred; it resulted in what was described as one gunshot fired at an intended target.

“It should be a nice comfortable environment,” shopper Ramona Porter said.

Monday, DTLR Shoe Store was back open with an increased police presence near the store’s entrance.

“It’s important for the malls and local law enforcement to work together to come up with strategies to reduce gun violence,” the owner of Taylor Consulting Group, Dr. Roy Taylor, said.

The long-time law enforcement officer is a security consultant in North Carolina. He said it is ultimately the mall’s responsibility to keep its employees, tenants, and customers safe.

With increased gun violence, Dr. Taylor stressed adding deterrents is the best option for the mall and security teams.

“It is important to have people with firearms there, whether it is local police who are working off duty or an armed security company, or a private police agency,” Dr. Taylor said. “But somebody has to have firearms visible so that it is a deterrent for people who want to illegally carry a gun onto the property with the intent to commit a crime or do harm to someone else.”

In a statement to Queen City News, a Northlake Mall spokesperson said:

"The safety of our guests, tenants, and employees is our highest priority. As you are aware, our security teams are on site 24/7; we work closely with our partners in law enforcement and are prepared to respond to a variety of events. While specific details of our security plans are not publicized, most are visible to our guests and shoppers, while other measures are behind the scenes. Thank you to both our security detail and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their ongoing preparedness and professionalism. If you have any questions on this specific incident, please reach out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department."

No gunshot victims were located.

On Monday, police released surveillance images of three people believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.