CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A child is safe and a woman is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting Monday night in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

The incident began on Monday, July 17, 2023, around 9 p.m. on the 7700 block of Krefeld Glen Drive near East Independence Boulevard, which was closed in both directions in response to a barricaded person.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Police said they were sent to the location for a welfare call for service. When CMPD officers approached the apartment, a person fired ‘at least one shot inside’ the building.

Authorities entered to see if help was needed and saw a woman reaching for a gun; after verbalizing a command to stop moving, an officer shot his weapon, reports stated.

After retreating from the apartment, CMPD said SWAT arrived, entered, and found a woman with at least one gunshot wound; paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

Police said the situation was resolved at 10:25 p.m. Monday, and no officers were injured. A juvenile was rescued from the scene, and a firearm was found.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officials advised there was no threat to the public.

Queen City News spoke with CMPD Major Jonathan Thomas who said it is unclear at this time if the woman was shot by the officer or the other gun. The woman has life-threatening injuries.