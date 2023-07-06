CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An active SWAT situation that began Thursday afternoon has been resolved and the suspect is in custody, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

“There is no danger to the public. All roadways will reopen shortly,” CMPD said.

Officers had responded to the incident midday Thursday, July 6, near 1800 Crawford Drive in north Charlotte. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

The exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.