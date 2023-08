CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT situation ended Tuesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

“The situation is over and the scene is clear. More information to follow,” CMPD said.

Authorities responded to a barricaded suspect in the 3000 block of Columbus Circle.

CMPD had asked residents to “please avoid the area.”

No other information was immediately released.