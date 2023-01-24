CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team was called in when a man with a gun threatened suicide after an altercation with a family member in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near 6300 Rockwell Blvd. in the University City area. SWAT was called in after it was determined a man was inside with a gun threatening suicide following an altercation with a family member, according to the police report.

SWAT members were able to de-escalate the situation and CMPD said both parties surrendered. A warrant was then served for an involuntary commitment and domestic violence simple assault.