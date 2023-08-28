CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tabled again, a decision on the Eastland Mall site has been deferred for 45 days, giving council members more time to come up with a plan that provides the best of the two proposals on the table. 26 community members spoke at Monday night’s city council meeting, providing their opinions on the projects.

There are two on the table: QC East and Eastland Yards Sports Complex.

QC East would have six artificial turf fields, an outdoor amphitheater, a food village and an esports hub. Eastland Yards is an indoor sports complex with basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts, two ice rinks and outdoor sports components. It would also have a limited-service hotel.

Some of the concerns were about the affordability and feasibility of the plans.

“We should not diminish the accessibility to the community that the indoor sports complex offers,” said one Charlotte resident. “This plan is not contingent upon concert ticket sales; thank you for thinking about that, and private sports companies. It provides space for the community to come together around a shared interest: sports and recreation.”

Another resident said, “The QC East proposal is a collaboration between three Charlotte-based powerhouses. These are not newcomers. They’re established entities with a solid history of contributing positively to Charlotte.”

There will be a full council review of the newest plan in 45 days.

