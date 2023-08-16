CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman who inspired people to live life to the fullest has died.

Cissy Carroll was diagnosed with terminal lung and brain cancer in 2015, not long after her son Jack was born.

“Take the trip, eat the cake, buy the shoes,” was the motto Cissy adopted.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Earlier this year, she and her husband, Jason, founded a nonprofit called Take the Trip Foundation.

It sends those with terminal illnesses on free family vacations.

In a Facebook post, Jason said he will continue the work of the foundation to honor his wife’s legacy.

Cissy Carroll was 40 years old.