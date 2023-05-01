CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A proposal eliminating one of the bids for future developments on the old Eastland Mall site was made Monday during a meeting between the city’s economic development committee and Charlotte City Council.

City officials said they have not had enough time to really evaluate the economic impact that these proposals will have on the city so they didn’t make an official recommendation, however, they did recommend committee members remove Target and the aquatic center from consideration.

Officials said Target doesn’t align with city priorities and the aquatic center’s ownership is uncertain since they suggested Mecklenburg County be the primary owner without county approval.

Some council members said they’re tired of the back and forth and want a decision on this.

They suggested a 90-day deadline to do further analysis and make a final recommendation, but staff said it could take longer than 90 days.

After nearly a decade of pondering what to do with the Eastland site, the new proposal includes a design city officials hope to benefit the community with enough money to back it up.

Committee Chair Malcolm Graham said they are trying to fill a hole that was left when Tepper Sports decided to bail on the original plan and locate to another piece of property.

Housing, retail space, a five-acre park, roads, parking, streets, and traffic control devices are all included in the proposed plans. City Council has received at least three developer proposals.

Committee members are set to meet with city leaders again next Monday.