CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The two college football teams have been announced Thursday for the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Appalachian State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte are facing off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium.

This matchup will be the fourth meeting of the two programs with App State holding a 3-0 series lead, officials said.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2025 college football season in Bank of America Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers. We have an incredible base of alumni and fans in the Charlotte area as evidenced by the crowd in our last Duke’s Mayo Classic appearance. These kinds of matchups are great for the state of North Carolina and great for college football,” Doug Gillin, App State’s director of athletics, said in a released statement.

“What an exciting match-up to kick off the 2025 season! We have tremendous respect for App State and look forward to battling them at Bank of America Stadium in front of a huge crowd of Niners and Mountaineers fans,” Mike Hill, Charlotte’s director of athletics, said Thursday.

The kickoff time and ticket information will be announced at a later date, officials said.