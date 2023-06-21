CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Computer and electronic lovers, rejoice! Micro Center has announced they’re opening a new location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The store sells various products including laptops, desktops, PC parts, and Apple products.

“The one-stop-shop for all your tech needs is coming to Charlotte, and we’re bringing over 30,000 items in stock for you to choose from,” Micro Center said on its website.

Micro Center plans to open its Charlotte location at 4744 South Boulevard by early 2024.