CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of a 10th-grade student over Labor Day weekend, police said.

Gorden Ware Fleming, IV, was arrested at his home and questioned in uptown Charlotte before he was transferred to the Stonewall Jackson Juvenile Correctional Facility in Cabarrus County.

Fleming’s manslaughter charge is in addition to his charges of driving after consuming under 21 and reckless driving in connection to the deadly crash, CMPD said.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The serious accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in the 8200 block of Raintree Lane. At that time, officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee overturned and a Volkswagen Jetta badly damaged in the road. Two passengers from the Jeep and both people inside the VW were rushed to Atrium Health Main for various injuries at that time.

Fleming, the driver of the Jeep, was not injured in the crash. CMPD said their preliminary investigation showed Fleming was traveling south on Raintree Lane when his Jeep struck the right side of the VW, driven by 16-year-old Tokla Parker Chhem, Jr.

CMPD said the impact of the crash caused the Jeep to overturn and the VW went off the road and crashed into a tree. 15-year-old Ella Lukse suffered severe injuries in the crash and on Tuesday, Sept. 5, she passed away at the hospital from her injuries, police said.

Ella Lukse was a 10th grader at Providence High School in Charlotte.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our wonderful students, Ella ​Lukse, a 10th grader, has died after a tragic car accident,” CMS said. “We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about this case is asked to call CMPD Det. Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement Tuesday:

“Good morning Providence Families:

his is your principal, Dr. Harrill, with an important message.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our wonderful students, Ella ​Lukse, a 10th grader, has died after a tragic car accident on Sunday night. We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers.

Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. We may feel a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other. The Crisis Response Team at Providence HS has made plans to respond to the emotional needs of all students. Counselors will be highly visible throughout the building and available to assist with grief counseling.

If your family has experienced a death or similar loss recently, Ella’s passing may bring up feelings about that death. While this may be a normal experience, we want to provide assistance if needed. Please make your student’s teacher or our counselors aware if there is any additional information the school should be aware of so we can provide the support your student needs. This difficult time can be stressful and confusing. A sudden death may be disturbing to you as well as to your student. It is for this reason that we especially want you to know of our care and support.

With her family’s permission, we will share any information on services.”