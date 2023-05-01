CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another day in Uptown, another burnout at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

This was the scene in March around 3 a.m. last month one weekend outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte. CMPD says it’s trying to crack down on street takeovers. (Video courtesy of Heather Swanson)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday they had a busy weekend cracking down on street takeovers across the Charlotte region on Saturday night.

Officers responded to multiple incidents involving about 300 vehicles at various locations.

In total, four arrests were made including one for a DWI and another for vehicle theft, according to CMPD.

Another late-night reckless driving incident outside NASCAR Hall of Fame: PD

CMPD said over the course of the past week, a driver accused of doing donuts outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame on March 25th turned himself in. The driver, Jaqwan Short, 19, was charged with reckless driving in that incident.

Additionally, three citations were issued during the week, which resulted in a seized gun, and eight vehicles being towed.

Since February, 42 vehicles have been towed, 85 citations have been issued, and 14 people have been arrested related to the street takeover crackdown.