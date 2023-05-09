CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager has been arrested for doing donuts in another late-night incident in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police arrest suspect in numerous ‘street takeover’ events in Charlotte

Officers responded to calls regarding a takeover around 11 p.m. at Yorkmont and Tylova roads.

A black Chevy Camaro was observed doing donuts, burnouts, and then speeding away from the scene, according to the police report. The car was located a short time later and Devyn Anderson, 19, was arrested and faces multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon.

Anderson is the 16th individual to be arrested for such behavior. In addition, 85 citations have been issued, 44 vehicles have been towed, and 9 guns have been seized, CMPD said.

Last week, officers arrested Ethan Copeland following a brief foot chase and charged him with reckless driving.