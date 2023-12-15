CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The driver in the deadly crash involving four Garinger High School students has been charged, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Friday.

Detectives determined the 17-year-old was traveling above the posted speed limit when they lost control of the vehicle, a Mazda 3, veered off of the road, flipped and went airborne.

One passenger, 15-year-old Allisson Manrique Mejia, died three days later.

The driver was taken into custody Friday and charged with speeding, driving with no operators license and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 3200 block of Shamrock Road.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified of the arrest.