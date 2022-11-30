CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday following a shooting in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive. As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills.

Medic transported the teenager to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.