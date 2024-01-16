CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Harris Houston Road and University City Blvd.

Skilar Akers, 18, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Akers’ vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control and struck a guard rail, according to the police report. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A toxicology result is pending and this remains an active investigation.