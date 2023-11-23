CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gunshot wound victim suffered life-threatening injuries following a Thanksgiving Day shooting in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte Medic said Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 10 a.m. near 1800 Choyce Circle by the Sugar Creek Greenway in southwest Charlotte.

Medic said one gunshot wound patient was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details.