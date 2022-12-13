CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not an easy goodbye, especially after more than 40 years in the restaurant business.

“That’s what you’ll keep forever,” said Jimmy Roupas.

Inside, it seems timeless. But a typed-out letter to customers, stuck to the front of their ‘wait’ sign, spells out a different story. One about the messiness and the heartache of change.

“It just knocks you out,” said Jimmy.

For the last 30 or so years, Jimmy and his wife, Mary, have run the Charlotte Café. They grew up there, and their kids did too.

However, Jimmy said, his landlords decided not to renew his lease, which was something he saw coming.

“Which was okay; they do their thing, they’ve got business decisions to make, and I understand that,” said Jimmy.

Even though he’s still processing, there’s one way of looking at change.

“You know I’m one of those people that if I’m looking at a potted plant, I see the flower, not the dirt,” said Jimmy.

So, yes, it’s goodbye- and not an easy one.

But, it’s also thank you.

“That’s life right there,” said Jimmy.

A thank you for the food and memories that won’t change.

Their doors will close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.