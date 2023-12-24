CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Grinch made a stop at the Park Road Shopping Center on Saturday to bring some holiday spirit.

A local YouTuber, John Duran, wanted to help out the Harper and Skyler Toys and Sweets Shop after multiple people stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the store last week.

The Grinch told Queen City News he wanted to support a local business as it is experiencing a tough time during the holidays.

“I gotta come out here and at least support the guy, I mean it’s a small business owner,” Duran said. “It was a tragedy what happened, but we’re just out here to help out. We bought a couple thousand dollars worth of gifts for the kids, just trying to help him.”

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspects in the theft.