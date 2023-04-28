CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The quack is back!

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is hosting the 2023 ‘Hope Floats Duck Race‘ at 2:00 Sunday afternoon. The event will begin around the main channel, and the ducks will officially splash at 3:30 p.m.

There is no charge to attend the event, but there is a $6 parking fee.

KinderMourn, the nonprofit grief support organization running the occasion, aims to provide help, hope, and healing to bereaved parents and grieving children.

To help support their cause, you can adopt a duck for a chance to win cash prizes, which are awarded to the top three finishers.

The organization has set a goal to have 50,000 adopted ducks by the time of the race; as of Friday evening, over 47,000 have been adopted! That’s over $235,400 raised thus far.

Additionally, there will be a kid’s zone, a duck depot (t-shirts and other swag for purchase), and food from the WWC venues.

With any other questions, visit the website’s FAQ page here.