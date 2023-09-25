CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday night, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, Mecklenburg County commissioners, victim activity, and families who have lost loved ones to violence in Charlotte lifted their memories up for National Homicide Victim’s Remembrance Day.

It is a day where those killed are honored, their stories told, and their memories remembered.

The names and faces of victims from as far back as 2006 to as early as 2022 were posted on several boards outside of the West Charlotte CMPD Precinct building.

Among those is the name of Tina Mosley’s son, Marcus Mosley.

“It has been hard for me because I never wanted Marcus to be the face of homicide,” Tina told Queen City News while she held a photo of her son. “This is the community I was forced to be a part of.”

Marcus was shot and killed in an armed robbery on Sept. 29, 2020.

“He saw the best in people, even those he trusted who killed him . . . You loved your child. And I love my son. Not Loved, but love my son, and I miss him terribly . . . I want people to know how amazing my son was.” Tina said.

Her story echoes the hundreds of others whose lives have been torn apart by the grief they now must carry with them forever.

Monday’s vigil came just hours after two people were shot and killed in two different shooting scenes.

CMPD Violence Crime Division Lt. Bryan Crum said these victims are more than just headlines.

He said, “That’s not just two shootings, that’s two people. That’s families impacted by those. There’s a ripple effect. There are countless numbers of secondary victims when you have a murder.”

Families said they agreed with him and that a single split decision or a single bullet can cause a ripple effect that can stretch for a generation.