CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was injured following a fire Sunday in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

On January 14, firefighters say they were called to a fire in the 7100 block of Ludwig Drive near The Plaza. Flames could be seen from the outside of the home.

According to authorities, 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. No one was injured and the fire is still under investigation.