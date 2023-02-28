CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Say Something application has shown promise to help students and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school leaders address certain situations on campus through anonymous reporting.

CMS approved using the Say Something app in 2022 to give students a way to anonymously report situations to trained professionals. Most cases involved suicide threats, bullying, and self-harm, expressed by the student who made the report or by one of their classmates.

CMS Manager Bully Prevention John Concelman explained these situations range from immediate to long-term intervention.

Concelman said, “Anything that you think would be like a 911 emergency … a suicide threat would be immediate . . . check in with a family or that particular person, anything that could bring immediate harm . . ..a gun being brought in to us or the threat of a gun being brought into a school.”

In the past year, CMS received 2,203 total tips, from middle to high school students, with most being from high school students.

According to the school system, the data pulled from their Say Something application shows:

Students positive about new app, atmosphere

Sophomore Eric Lindsay said she had used the application to save the life of one of her friends who had battled suicidal thoughts.

“I’m really grateful for the app because if, like, you know, she wouldn’t be here, and I’m glad that she’s still here,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay and classmate/fellow sophomore Alana Curry started a SAVE Promise Club at Hopewell High School. It’s one of 64 clubs in the CMS district.

Its mission is to create positive discussions on complex topics that plague the student body today.

Curry said that the addition of the club and the app have allowed students to “have like social, emotional talks, you know if something is going on at home or I just feel like, very overwhelmed by my work.

“I always know I can reach out to them. I know there are trusted adults in my school that support the same club.”

The district has said that the 2,000-plus tips have been good to see because it shows students have begun to take the application seriously.

Officials hope app catches on in Year 2

However, while tens of thousands of students use the app now, the hope is that, at some point, the numbers will increase over time.

“When you take [2,203] number and extrapolate it from 150,000 kids we have in the district, we should be seeing around 30,000 bullying reports, (but) not even close,” Concelman said.

“But again, you know, these numbers are good because we want to be alerted that with knowledge comes responsibility. So we want to know what’s happening in our school to create safe spaces for our kids.”

Say Something is one of several vendors CMS has begun to use to track student complaints and potential unsaid situations. Students can access the app here.

Councelman has said that while the various entities do not engage or communicate with one another, the multiple avenues of reporting incidents have given the district a better grasp of what students see on campus.

Sophomore Lindsay agreed. She said these active measures have begun to change the culture on campus.

“I think Say Something is really breaking down that wall, you know, that snitching culture,” she said. “Because one, it protects the person and two, it still gets that information out without even feeling like, ‘Oh, I just ruined somebody.'”