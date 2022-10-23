CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of people put on their walking shoes Saturday in Charlotte at Truist Field to put an end to a cruel disease. A 7-year-old raised $1,000 in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Every person walking, and every flower standing tall represents a story.

“To raise money so we can walk for my grandpa,” said 7-year-old Joaquin Ledesma of his great-grandfather.

Ledesma wrote down his story in a letter.

He writes, “This year my grandma and me are walking in memory of my Opi.”

Opi is Rudolf Zysk who served the United States and later on, fought for his life.

“My dad was a veteran, he loved this country,” said Margit Perullo.

“I’m an only child, and I lost my dad to Alzheimer’s,” said Perullo.

Ledesma and his grandmother, Perullo, made a promise to his great-grandfather before he passed away.

“We have thousands of folks in Charlotte coming together to walk to end Alzheimer’s,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO, of the Alzheimer’s Association of the Western Carolina Chapter.

Ledesma and Perullo told Zysk they would walk every year to end the mind-robbing disease that eventually took Opi away.

“Joaquin ran up the steps, threw himself on the bed, and it was the last time my dad became conscious and he said, ‘We made it. We walked, we raised money for you, and he started crying and he said, ‘I’m just so happy you did that,” said Perullo.

Each step is a promise to Opi.

One day they hope to have a cure.

“Dad, I hope the suffering you did will help other people, and I hope you’re going to be proud of us as we go forward and keep your name alive.”