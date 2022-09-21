CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In less than 24 hours, golfers will tee off in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Wednesday, thousands of fans in the galleries followed around Team USA and the International Team.

“Jordan Spieth hit a monster drive on #1,” said fan Martell King.

US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup

The pure scale of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow is tough to put into context.

“North of 500,000 square feet of build out here,” said Sam Harker, Presidents Cup Operations Manager.

The tournament is a big production, not just getting to the venue but making it happen.

“I think the number of stairs and railings is staggering,” Harker said. “I can’t remember off the top of my head, but over 2,000 stairs,” he continued, “TVs? I think we’re probably in the 300 range?”

Thursday, the course will play host to Team USA, the International team, and roughly 40,000 fans.

“Just watched Max Homa hit between two guys like average golfers would be saying “fore!’” said fan Nipa Polnoi.

For a moment, it seemed as if the ropes were all that separated the average golfer from the pros.

“I typically thought practice rounds were where you just play as normal,” King said, “but to see them look like us and throw 4-5 balls down and keep trying, trying the same putt, trying different approaches, it’s really cool! It really humanizes the golfer.”

Golf carts galore, fan-filled galleries, and a bunch of bags.

“That bag right there cost me almost as much as the hotel,” joked fan Mark Turner.

“It’s to be expected that you spend a couple hundred dollars in the merchandise tent,” Polnoi said.

But how much are fans spending overall?

Turner told Queen City News $1,300-$1,500.

Polnoi said, “It’s already cost me a grand, including accommodations and merchandise.”

Most would say. However, it’s money well spent.

Tomorrow will be just as hot as it was Wednesday, and the tee times start at 1:05 in the afternoon. Gates open at 10.