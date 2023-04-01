CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands are without power after rolling storms packing heavy wind gusts moved across the Charlotte region.

About 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power midday Saturday. The storms that rolled through the region on Saturday morning were residual from the devastating weather in Arkansas on Friday.

Power was expected to be fully restored by 6 p.m.

ALERTS IN EFFECT: HIGH-WIND WARNING is in effect for the mountains of Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties until midnight. Winds will howl behind a cold front today. Winds in the high elevations will be sustained near 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Watch for some minor wind damage, like downed tree limbs, tangled power lines. A few power outages are also possible.

WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the Piedmont, including Charlotte, until midnight. Westerly winds will be sustained near 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. Take in or tie down any loose objects!

Once the front passes, skies clear and winds pick up big time. Expect a warm and windy today, with gusts to 50 mph and temperatures near 80 degrees.

It stays breezy tonight, winds could still gust to 35 mph around Charlotte. Overnight lows drop into the middle 40s under clear skies.

It’ll be much calmer tomorrow! Expect mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s, winds will be much lighter.

We start out the work week with maybe a few showers Monday. Temperatures gradually warm back into the 80s by the middle of the week. Our next cold front arrives on Thursday.