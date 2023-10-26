CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An area near a Charlotte high school has been declared safe after a ‘suspicious device’ was reported Thursday, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said their Bomb Squad was investigating the object near Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology located at 1430 Alleghany Street.

“The device was deemed not to be a threat by CMPD Bomb Squad,” authorities explained.

Police had closed off the street and access to the school parking lot. CMPD said they will be clearing the area and the road will reopen shortly.

CMS said the high school was on a modified lockdown Thursday, and learning was continuing.