CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Medic, two people were taken to the hospital from the 100 block of West Arrowood Road near Nations Ford Road in southwest Charlotte.

Police were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24th. Officials say that one person is seriously injured from a gunshot wound and one other person had minor injuries from a traffic accident.

Authorities have not confirmed if the shooting and crash are related or if a suspect is in custody.