CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were shot during a fight that broke out at an event overnight in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident near 2800 East Independence Blvd. Three victims were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, officers said. It is unclear at this time what the extent of the injuries are.

An initial investigation revealed event security intervened in a fight at the unspecified location and were struck by gunfire in the process, according to the police report. The listed location is near Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles Coliseum and we are working to pin down the exact location.

There is no mention of an arrest and CMPD said there were no following active threats at this location.

This remains an active investigation and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.