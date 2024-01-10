CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte area experienced three wastewater spills on Tuesday, according to Charlotte Water officials.

Officials are working to tally the amount spilled between all three locations.

The first occurred off Hugh Forest Road, with an estimated 1,050 gallons reaching Four Mile Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. A pipe failure caused the overflow.

The second came off Stanfield Drive with an estimated 1,800 gallons (out of 3,600 gallons), reaching Little Hope Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. Officials cited a pipe failure and tree roots as the overflow.

The final came at the McAlpine Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Pineville. Officials said Tuesday’s heavy rains caused wastewater to overflow. CLTWater will send out an update once gallons are estimated.

“Normally, we treat 85 million gallons of the community’s wastewater daily,” Charlotte Water spokesperson Cam Coley said.

“Yesterday, we treated 220 million gallons—big thanks to the operators and crews. The underground sanitary sewer pipe network is not designed to handle stormwater, yet the runoff and flooding from historic rains inevitably infiltrated the wastewater pipe network. Overflow basins at the five plants can capture and later treat several million gallons of rainwater infiltration.”

Officials ask the public for help in keeping spills from happening.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help. Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging,” Coley said.