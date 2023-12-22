CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Expect some company if you’re headed to Charlotte International Airport this holiday weekend.

Checkpoints at 8 a.m. were moving along but were expected to get busier as the day progressed. The busiest areas were the kiosks with people checking in and printing tickets. American Airlines said this is the busiest time schedule-wise for the number of flights American has ever had going out of Charlotte including 700 flights on Friday. The FAA said 44,000 flights are scheduled around the country Friday. Security has also increased at the airport with new screening facial recognition and additional K9 units.

As busy as the airport may be this weekend millions more will be driving.

Beginning Friday and for the next several days, troopers and other law enforcement in South Carolina said they will be running additional resources in an effort to keep everyone safe.