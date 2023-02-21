CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sedgefield Middle School in Charlotte was evacuated Tuesday morning after a toilet paper roll was set on fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said crews responded to the school and found the toilet paper on fire in one of the bathrooms. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Three adults were reportedly being evaluated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The school was evacuated during the incident.