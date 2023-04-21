CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County’s top elected leader tells Queen City News he will consider concerns from retirees who are abruptly getting their benefits cut.

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Chair George Dunlap says he will speak with the county manager to see if something can be done about the situation QCN Anchor Robin Kanady first reported Thursday.

However, even though the county says this was their mistake, Dunlap does not believe the retirees should continue to receive the benefits because he says they weren’t entitled to them in the first place.

Stan McGee is proud of his service to Mecklenburg County.

“I sort of took after his footsteps,” said McGee, a retiree from Mecklenburg County.

His grandfather was a law enforcement officer.

McGee became one, too, proudly wearing the badge for about 30 years, retiring in 2018 as a captain with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everybody wants to live in Mecklenburg County now; that’s because it’s the retirees that helped make this a better place,” said McGee.

But McGee feels the county he served for decades is casting a shadow on his service by its recent actions.

“It’s a betrayal; I feel betrayed by the county,” said McGee.

The county recently notified around 400 retirees that it will no longer be paying a portion of medical insurance benefits for retirees’ family members.

The county says it recently discovered a mistake that allowed retirees to receive these benefits for their dependents in the past when they weren’t supposed to.

“My insurance premium under my current plan would go up $17,000 a year, $17,000 a year, and they’re just telling me about this effective June 1,” said McGee.

Retirees are upset at the abrupt change and say it’s especially unfair that it’s not happening during open enrollment, so they’re stuck paying more and can’t consider other health insurance options for their families.

“They should make it right,” said McGee. “This is the wrong time to do this; with inflation and the way the economy is right now, there are people that are really struggling right now.”

McGee says that some of the retirees met Friday, and they’re drafting a letter to county commissioners to ask them for help to come up with a better solution.