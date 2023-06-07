CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pair of teams that made appearances in last season’s Final Four will face off at Spectrum Center this fall.

Iowa star and former Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes will take on Virginia Tech in September as part of the 2023-2024 Ally Tip-Off.

“By partnering with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and ESPN, we’re continuing to invest in access, giving fans the opportunity to watch what they really want,” Ally said.

This will be another great opportunity to showcase our sport on the national stage and create exposure,” Iowa head coach Lisa Blunder said. “We’re excited to take our team to Charlotte this November and play a quality team such as Virginia Tech, who joined us in the final four last season.”

Clark made headlines in March during Iowa’s loss to LSU in the national title game. Tigers star Angel Reese approached Clark after the game and made a ‘You can’t see me’ gesture, which came under scrutiny. Clark defended Reese.

Iowa upset undefeated South Carolina in the semifinal. Despite Iowa’s loss, First Lady Jill Biden invited Iowa to the White House, before rescinding the invitation.

The Hokies lost 79-72 to LSU in the semifinals. Ally is the official sponsor of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.