CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Part of Beatties Ford Road was closed after a water main break caused the ground to wash away Tuesday evening in north Charlotte, according to officials.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue.

CMS says the Northwest School of Arts will begin two hours later than usual due to the water damage.

Officials said to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate route, and water service was off for an estimated 50 customers in the immediate area.

#CLTtraffic CLTWater crews are responding to a water main break on Beatties Ford Road (1400 lock near Russell Avenue). Expect traffic delays through the area. Use North Hoskins Road as an alternate. We will post an update. pic.twitter.com/Txdc6ndpBJ — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) September 27, 2022

Water was estimated to be back in service within 10 hours.