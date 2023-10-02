CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 2,400 gallons of wastewater spilled into Sugar Creek, according to Charlotte Water.

On Monday, October 2, officials say the wastewater overflowed near the 9400 block of Arrowpiont Boulevard. This is off West Arrowood Road between South Tryon Street and Interstate-77.

Authorities say a large tree fell, causing damage to a pipe and the overflow.

This comes a little over a week after 3,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Sugar Creek.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home.”



Charlotte Water offers the following tips to prevent such incidents: