CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The third day of the CMS trial involving a former student’s sexual assault case wrapped up Thursday; the case was dismissed against the City of Charlotte but not Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Early Thursday morning, “Jane Doe” spent most of the morning establishing her relationship with her reported attacker.

She also talked about the 2015 attack at Myers Park High School.

The woman alleges that authorities improperly handled the situation.

The City of Charlotte and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are defendants in the case. They say they followed proper procedures in the case but have yet to show their side of the case.