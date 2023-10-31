CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After all the candy’s eaten and the jack-o’-lantern candles extinguished, the decision remains – what will the trick-or-treaters do with the Halloween costumes?

Millions will choose to throw their costume away. About 83 percent of people who dress up will toss their garb in the garbage can.

That’s the equivalent of about 2,000 tons of plastic, according to environmental group Hubbub.

Researchers found the polymer used in most mass-produced costumes can take anywhere from 20 to 200 years to break down in a landfill.

Environmental advocates recommend recycling, donating, or re-wearing their costumes.

Mecklenburg County residents can now recycle more of their spooky stuff. This year, officials launched a textile recycling program with four drop-off locations.

In addition to Goodwill and The Salvation Army, organizations like Ronald McDonald House and Halloween Helpers accept gently used Halloween costumes and donations for new outfits for families in need.