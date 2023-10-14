CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at a local restaurant Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD).

Officials say they responded to a restaurant in the 10300 block of Perimeter Parkway, near W.T. Harris Boulevard and the Northlake Mall, around 8:30 p.m. on October 14.

Firefighters say they could see smoke as they arrived, and the second alarm was transmitted a little over 10 minutes later. The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) says they were on standby.

CFD CFD

In total, fire officials say 40 firefighters controlled the fire in 45 minutes. The employees of the restaurant followed the evacuation plan and helped evacuate customers outside. No one is reported to be injured.

Authorities have not said what started the fire or how extensive the damage is.