CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a woman that happened in north Charlotte last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. As officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Ceyonna Morris, 20, was rushed to Atrium Health Main where she was pronounced deceased a short time after arriving at the hospital.

On Friday, Sept. 29, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Michael Fulwiley, 20, in Columbia, SC, in connection to the crime. He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, CMPD said.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, a second suspect in the case, Saniya Heard, 20, turned herself in to authorities in uptown Charlotte. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the factor of murder, CMPD said.

Morris’ family has been notified of the two arrests in the case.

Heard posted bond on Sept. 30 and was released at 5:57 p.m., according to jail records. Fulwiley was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on Sept. 29.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.