CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal grand jury indicted two Charlotte businessmen on failing to account for and pay the Internal Revenue Service more than $600,000 in trust fund taxes.

rFactr leaders Richard Brasser (CEO) and Gregory Gentner (CFO) caused the company to collect more than $600,000 in trust fund taxes from employee wages from 2025-2017 but did not account for the taxes by filing Forms 941 with the IRS or paying the withheld taxes to the IRS in a timely fashion.

rFactr was a company with offices in Charlotte that sold software and provided ongoing support for that software to companies leveraging their social networks as part of their sales platforms.

The indictment stated that the two men had a history of noncompliance with the company’s employment tax obligations. Between 2013 and 2017, the men allegedly failed to comply with rFactr’s employment tax obligations by failing to timely file rFactr’s employment tax returns and timely pay over to the IRS rFactr’s employment taxes. That tax incident resulted in the company paying more than $1.1 million in employment taxes.

Another incident between May 2018 and December 2021 had Brasser in trouble for not paying a trust fund recovery penalty. The man allegedly used nominee bank accounts to pay for personal expenses, including country club fees, luxury furniture, credit card bills, and private school tuition; purchasing real and personal property in the names of nominees instead of his own name; purchasing real and personal property and paying for other personal expenses while falsely representing to the IRS that he did not have sufficient funds to pay the TFRP; and making false oral and written statements to the IRS about his income, expenses, and assets.

Finally, the men allegedly filed inaccurate 2015 and 2016 tax returns that said their taxes were withheld and paid to the IRS by rFactr. As a result, Brasser either fraudulently reduced his tax due and owing or fraudulently received a refund, and Gentner fraudulently received a refund.

An indictment is just an allegation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

If convicted, the men each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each of multiple counts of failing to account for and pay over the trust funds taxes and up to three years in prison for each of numerous counts of filing false personal tax returns.

Brasser also faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for evasion of payment if convicted.