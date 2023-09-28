CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte Water employees have been charged after police said they used a dropped debit card outside a QuickTrip to buy food and drinks.

The reported fraud happened on Thursday, Sept. 21, around 11:23 a.m. at the QuikTrip (QT) located at 3025 Wilkinson Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a woman reported that her debit card had been stolen.

Officers reviewed the store’s surveillance video which showed the woman accidentally dropping her debit card on the ground before driving away from the area.

A short time later, two men were seen on video getting out of a Charlotte Water truck parked near the area of the card. The passenger is seen getting out of the truck, picking up the card, and handing it over to the driver. Both suspects are observed on surveillance video inside of the store purchasing food and beverages using the debit card, CMPD said.

Detectives identified the two Charlotte Water employees as Phillip Watt, 41, and Donavan Stewart, 30, and charged the two workers with financial transaction card fraud.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.